Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $281.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.09. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

