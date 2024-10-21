Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 211 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,711,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.