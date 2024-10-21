Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 351 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

