Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,191 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned 0.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $48.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $321.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.