Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $177.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

