Narus Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPTL opened at $27.92 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.