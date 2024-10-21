Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,920,000 after buying an additional 1,602,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,082,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

