Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

