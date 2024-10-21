Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,483,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

