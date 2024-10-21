Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $288.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

