Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM opened at $115.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

