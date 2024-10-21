National Bank Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for CAE

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,168,000 after acquiring an additional 284,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in CAE by 103.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 1,466,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

