National Bankshares Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$93.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$95.46.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$79.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.23 and a 12-month high of C$105.27.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

