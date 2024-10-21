Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 20.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 42.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in SAP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

Shares of SAP opened at $230.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $232.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

