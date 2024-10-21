Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 957 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $272.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $281.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

