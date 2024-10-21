Net Worth Advisory Group Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.99%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

