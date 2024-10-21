Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $696.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.12. The company has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.26 and a 12-month high of $766.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

