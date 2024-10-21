Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $795.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $766.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

