Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $114.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,968 shares of company stock worth $8,999,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

