NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 181.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

