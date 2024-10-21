New Century Financial Group LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,998,000 after purchasing an additional 707,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $155.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 229.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.