New Century Financial Group LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 583,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 105.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $159.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

