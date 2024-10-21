New Century Financial Group LLC Has $330,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $164.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $167.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,931 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

