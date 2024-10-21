New Century Financial Group LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.3% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $244,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 379,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $200.78 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

