New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 2,796 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,819,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

