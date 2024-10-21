NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.78% of NewMarket worth $94,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $525.02 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $436.90 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.60.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Report on NewMarket

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.