Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0324 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Nokia Oyj has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
