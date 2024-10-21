Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of NPIFF opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.98.
Northland Power Company Profile
