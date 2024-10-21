Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

