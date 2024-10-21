NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on November 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.84 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
