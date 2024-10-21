NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on November 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.84 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

