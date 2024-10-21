NorthWestern Energy Group (NWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY24 guidance at $3.42-3.62 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance
NYSE NWE opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.
In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
