Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

10/8/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2024 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

