Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 192.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

