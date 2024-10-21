NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,830,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.