Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Oceaneering International's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

NYSE OII opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

