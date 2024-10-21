Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $210.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $214.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $199.54 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.