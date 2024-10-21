OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 8,897 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

