OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 250 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

NASDAQ HON opened at $222.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average is $204.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $222.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

