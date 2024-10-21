OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 2,505 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $252.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

