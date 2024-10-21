OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.