OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.17% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 261,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $64.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

