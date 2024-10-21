OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

