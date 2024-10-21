OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.07% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.26 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

