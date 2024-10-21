OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 81,210 Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

