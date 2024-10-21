OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $117.71 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

