OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,468 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

