Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %
OLY opened at C$98.45 on Monday. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$83.00 and a one year high of C$122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.01.
About Olympia Financial Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olympia Financial Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Japanese Stocks as Interest Rates Climb
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Oversold But Ready to Rally: 5 Stocks to Watch Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Massive SoFi Stock Rally Incoming After Fortress News
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.