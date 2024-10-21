Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

OLY opened at C$98.45 on Monday. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$83.00 and a one year high of C$122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.01.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

