One Degree Advisors Inc Acquires 50,587 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

One Degree Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 17.8% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,062,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 696,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,643,000 after buying an additional 46,352 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.05 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

