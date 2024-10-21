One Degree Advisors Inc Acquires 560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

