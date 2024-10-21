One Degree Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 503 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average of $358.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.