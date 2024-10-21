One Degree Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

One Degree Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,026 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,865,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,971,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.